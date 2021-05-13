Geier Asset Management Inc. Has $1.87 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Geier Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises 1.4% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Geier Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,882 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,326 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 3,363 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $3.70 on Thursday, hitting $223.74. The company had a trading volume of 81,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,765. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $232.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $223.69 and a 200 day moving average of $208.57. The company has a market cap of $155.40 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.07 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

HON has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

