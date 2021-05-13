Geier Asset Management Inc. Has $587,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Geier Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price target on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,192,412. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.22. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.11 and a 52 week high of $117.20. The stock has a market cap of $206.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,025.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 450,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

