Geier Asset Management Inc. Invests $201,000 in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 88.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after buying an additional 16,992 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 92,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock traded up $2.36 on Thursday, hitting $243.47. The stock had a trading volume of 6,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,248. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.34 and a 200 day moving average of $228.67. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $159.17 and a twelve month high of $252.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

