Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Genco Shipping & Trading has a payout ratio of 10.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Genco Shipping & Trading to earn $0.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.4%.

Shares of GNK opened at $15.07 on Thursday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $4.30 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The stock has a market cap of $631.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.51.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 43.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.43%. As a group, analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total value of $109,549.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,138,213.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $4,127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,149,035 shares of company stock valued at $58,321,126. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GNK. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.84.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

