Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Position Lessened by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System decreased its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,108 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Generac were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 709 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Generac by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Polianta Ltd acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $711,000. 90.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Generac from $366.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.69.

In other news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.34, for a total value of $2,248,633.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,977.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 28,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.42, for a total value of $9,424,631.16. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,480 shares of company stock valued at $14,942,365. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $289.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.32, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $322.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $274.37. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.27 and a 52-week high of $364.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 34.03% and a net margin of 12.75%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

