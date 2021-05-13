General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC lessened its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,864 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $714,522,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after purchasing an additional 65,865,371 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $315,360,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 9,183.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,287,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $143,502,000 after acquiring an additional 13,144,071 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,781,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

