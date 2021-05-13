Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesco Inc., a Nashville-based specialty retailer, sells footwear, headwear and accessories in retail stores in the United States and Canada. The Company sells its products principally under the names Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys, Johnston & Murphy, Underground Station, Hatworld, Lids, Hat Shack, Hat Zone, Head Quarters and Cap Connection, and on internet websites. The Company also sells footwear at wholesale under its Johnston & Murphy brand and under the licensed Dockers brand. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on GCO. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Genesco from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genesco from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

GCO opened at $48.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.67 million, a PE ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Genesco has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $57.45.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.82. Genesco had a negative return on equity of 2.50% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. The company had revenue of $636.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genesco will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Genesco news, Director Marty G. Dickens sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genesco during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesco by 860.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Genesco during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 92.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

