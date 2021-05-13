Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Upgraded at Wells Fargo & Company

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

GEL opened at $9.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.55. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.24). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $521.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Genesis Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Genesis Energy will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Garland G. Gaspard purchased 4,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 37.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the first quarter worth $94,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Genesis Energy by 6,714.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Genesis Energy in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesis Energy

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

