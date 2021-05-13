Geneva Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $325,095,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Ecolab by 804.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 621,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,424,000 after purchasing an additional 552,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,633,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $353,476,000 after acquiring an additional 463,611 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,784,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $818,784,000 after acquiring an additional 361,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 63.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 880,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $190,445,000 after acquiring an additional 340,782 shares in the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab stock opened at $217.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.93, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $181.25 and a 1 year high of $231.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $220.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.44.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a positive return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Timothy P. Mulhere sold 24,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.27, for a total transaction of $5,585,995.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,438 shares in the company, valued at $9,915,592.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.53, for a total transaction of $1,749,933.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,784,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,775 shares of company stock worth $7,896,521 in the last 90 days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. G.Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Gabelli raised shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.