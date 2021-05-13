Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 139,973 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 269,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 139,973 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $32,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 251.2% during the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 143.8% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 144.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Proto Labs by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,957,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,376,000 after buying an additional 367,009 shares during the period.

Shares of Proto Labs stock opened at $91.06 on Thursday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a one year low of $89.85 and a one year high of $286.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.36 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.40.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Proto Labs had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRLB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark cut their target price on Proto Labs from $235.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.67.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

