Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 161 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,420 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.32.

V opened at $220.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $429.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.82 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.32, for a total transaction of $2,117,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,677,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total transaction of $7,080,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,021,138. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,626 shares of company stock worth $30,979,639 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.