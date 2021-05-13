Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 4,504 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $14,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,287,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $859,229,000 after acquiring an additional 151,703 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3,194.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,074,806 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $283,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,819 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,607,468 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $219,660,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 935,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,866,000 after acquiring an additional 167,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $115,967,000. Institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on JBHT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.19.

In related news, Chairman James K. Thompson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $754,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,286,183.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total transaction of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 75,433 shares of company stock valued at $12,286,187. 3.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $173.18 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $170.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.67. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.30 and a 12-month high of $183.80. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This is an increase from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.54%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

