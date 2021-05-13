Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 4,572 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,572 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 0.23% of Watsco worth $22,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Watsco by 11.5% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,235 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after buying an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Watsco by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 12,141 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Watsco by 1.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 403,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,212,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 3,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total value of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $287.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.92. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $150.09 and a 12 month high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.50.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

