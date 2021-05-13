Geneva Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 7,536 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Gartner worth $24,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,884 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Gartner by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Gartner by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Gartner by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 44,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.55, for a total transaction of $8,223,774.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,242,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,056,102.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,021 shares of company stock worth $22,654,712. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IT opened at $223.01 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.97. Gartner, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.57 and a twelve month high of $239.09. The company has a market capitalization of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 93.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Gartner currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

