George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Raised to $141.00 at CIBC

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its target price upped by CIBC from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on George Weston from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of George Weston from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on George Weston from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of George Weston from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.40.

WNGRF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $93.29. The stock had a trading volume of 10,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004. George Weston has a 52-week low of $68.47 and a 52-week high of $95.62. The firm has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.95%.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

