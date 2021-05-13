Giant Price Tops $0.0134 on Top Exchanges (GIC)

Giant (CURRENCY:GIC) traded 117.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Giant has a market cap of $122,453.27 and $8.00 worth of Giant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Giant coin can now be purchased for $0.0134 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Giant has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00029819 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001444 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004130 BTC.

Cashhand (CHND) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003930 BTC.

Giant Profile

Giant is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Giant’s total supply is 9,109,782 coins. Giant’s official Twitter account is @giant_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Giant’s official website is giantpay.network. The Reddit community for Giant is /r/giantadmin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Giant (GIC) is a PoW/PoS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It is a cryptocurrency designed to work with the Giant exchange, a decentralized exchange built on top of blockchain technology, which provides the exchange rate of several cryptocurrencies, such as BTC, ETH, XRP, LTC. GIC features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling Giant

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Giant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Giant should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Giant using one of the exchanges listed above.

