Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Capital from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
GBT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.89.
Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,541. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,426,000 after acquiring an additional 540,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,834,000 after buying an additional 508,969 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,177,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,998,000 after buying an additional 376,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,366,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after buying an additional 43,678 shares in the last quarter.
About Global Blood Therapeutics
Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.
Recommended Story: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.