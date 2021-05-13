Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Price Target Cut to $124.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Capital from $128.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GBT has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 5,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,541. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average is $44.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 7.20 and a current ratio of 7.63. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $36.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.47.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by ($0.20). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 332.94% and a negative return on equity of 56.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,966,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,426,000 after acquiring an additional 540,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 13.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,192,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,834,000 after buying an additional 508,969 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 46.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,177,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,998,000 after buying an additional 376,019 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,366,000 after buying an additional 17,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 6.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,505,000 after buying an additional 43,678 shares in the last quarter.

About Global Blood Therapeutics

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). It is evaluating the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase 2a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

