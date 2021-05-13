Global Ports (LON:GPH) Trading Down 1.7%

Global Ports Holding Plc (LON:GPH)’s share price was down 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 130.50 ($1.70) and last traded at GBX 130.50 ($1.70). Approximately 4,246 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 106,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132.75 ($1.73).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Global Ports in a research note on Monday, April 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 345.06, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of £82.30 million and a PE ratio of -1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 127.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 103.87.

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

