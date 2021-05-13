Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Plans $0.25 — Dividend

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

NYSE GSL opened at $15.17 on Thursday. Global Ship Lease has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.85. The stock has a market cap of $550.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

