Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the shipping company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “GLOBAL SHIP LEASE is a rapidly growing containership charter owner. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Global Ship Lease from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE GSL opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. Global Ship Lease has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $550.41 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Ship Lease by 106.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $141,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $262,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Finally, MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter valued at $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.93% of the company’s stock.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc owns and charters containerships of various sizes under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies. As of March 10, 2021, it owned 43 mid-sized and smaller containerships with an aggregate capacity of 245,280 twenty-foot equivalent units. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

