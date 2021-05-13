Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) is Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s 2nd Largest Position

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. decreased its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 214,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Globus Medical comprises 4.3% of Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $13,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,405,902 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $483,013,000 after purchasing an additional 204,321 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,441,759 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $420,132,000 after acquiring an additional 86,833 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Globus Medical by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,420,364 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,636,000 after purchasing an additional 63,285 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,448 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,781,000 after buying an additional 322,334 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 879,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $57,343,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.53.

In related news, Director James R. Tobin sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $1,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 5,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $376,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 295,543 shares of company stock valued at $21,171,311 in the last ninety days. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GMED stock traded up $1.14 on Thursday, hitting $71.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,652. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.17. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $73.74.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $227.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.89 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 12.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Its offers spine products, such as consists of traditional fusion implants, such as pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies, such as dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products, comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED).

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.