GoChain (GO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.03 Million

GoChain (CURRENCY:GO) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 12th. GoChain has a market cap of $54.49 million and approximately $4.03 million worth of GoChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoChain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0505 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GoChain has traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoChain alerts:

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00013567 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 31.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000103 BTC.

888tron (888) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

GoChain Profile

GoChain (CRYPTO:GO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. GoChain’s total supply is 1,132,050,196 coins and its circulating supply is 1,078,300,195 coins. The Reddit community for GoChain is /r/OfficialGoChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for GoChain is gochain.io . GoChain’s official Twitter account is @go_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for GoChain is medium.com/gochain

According to CryptoCompare, “GoChain is a new smart contract blockchain based on Ethereum. It aims to be a faster, greener and safer alternative with 100x increased performance for dApp and Smart Contract development. GOC is the native value token in the GoChain blockchain. “

GoChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.