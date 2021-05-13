GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) Price Target Increased to C$3.60 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.50 to C$3.60 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 53.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$3.75 price target on GoGold Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

TSE GGD traded down C$0.11 on Thursday, reaching C$2.35. 660,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 653,585. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.20. GoGold Resources has a 12 month low of C$0.73 and a 12 month high of C$2.88. The company has a market cap of C$651.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GoGold Resources (TSE:GGD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$18.35 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GoGold Resources will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 42 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

