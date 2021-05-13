Golem Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (GLM)

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. One Golem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000817 BTC on popular exchanges. Golem has a market capitalization of $410.79 million and approximately $8.31 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Golem has traded 17.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00086799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00019165 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $555.84 or 0.01104980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.28 or 0.00068149 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.94 or 0.00113197 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00062747 BTC.

Golem Coin Profile

Golem (CRYPTO:GLM) is a coin. It was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Golem is golem.network . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Golem Network is a decentralized computation network. Using Golem users can buy or sell computational power from other users in a peer to peer environment. Golem is built using Ethereum smart contracts as a transaction system for nano-payments within the network. Golem Network Tokens (GNT) will serve as a secure medium for all transactions within the Golem Network. Starting 19 NOV 2020, Golem Network Token is migrating towards an ERC20 token, mainly because New Golem’s transaction framework is built on Ethereum’s Layer 2, and this scaling method requires tokens to be ERC-20. Migrate your GNT to the new, ERC-20 GLM token – step by step guide and migration options “

Buying and Selling Golem

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Golem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

