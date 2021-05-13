Gossip Coin (GOSS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $23.00

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. During the last seven days, Gossip Coin has traded down 41% against the US dollar. Gossip Coin has a market cap of $20,339.45 and $23.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gossip Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gossip Coin alerts:

Rapids (RPD) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Gossip Coin Profile

Gossip Coin (GOSS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS . Gossip Coin’s official website is gossipcoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gossip Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gossip Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gossip Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.