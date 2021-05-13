Gossip Coin (GOSS) Reaches Market Cap of $20,339.45

Gossip Coin (CURRENCY:GOSS) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. In the last week, Gossip Coin has traded 41% lower against the US dollar. One Gossip Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Gossip Coin has a market cap of $20,339.45 and approximately $23.00 worth of Gossip Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rapids (RPD) traded 33.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000248 BTC.

About Gossip Coin

Gossip Coin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on May 11th, 2018. Gossip Coin’s total supply is 32,479,221 coins. The official website for Gossip Coin is gossipcoin.net . Gossip Coin’s official Twitter account is @GOSS

According to CryptoCompare, “The original GOSSIP Coin project was launched in May 2018. The idea behind the name was to realize a social media project. But that didn’t happen. The work to revive the GOSSIP started in early December 2018. The plan was to create a completely new blockchain based on the PIVX codebase. After careful consideration, the project team decided to fork the source code of the PHORE blockchain. “

Gossip Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gossip Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gossip Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gossip Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

