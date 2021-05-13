Graeme Watt Buys 8 Shares of Softcat plc (LON:SCT) Stock

Softcat plc (LON:SCT) insider Graeme Watt purchased 8 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,872 ($24.46) per share, with a total value of £149.76 ($195.66).

Graeme Watt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 7th, Graeme Watt sold 31,585 shares of Softcat stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,873 ($24.47), for a total value of £591,587.05 ($772,912.27).

Shares of SCT opened at GBX 1,754 ($22.92) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm has a market cap of £3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 39.33. Softcat plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,016.72 ($13.28) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,987.69 ($25.97). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,866.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,494.17.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a GBX 6.40 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 0.36%. Softcat’s payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

SCT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Softcat in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Softcat from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Softcat in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,255.67 ($16.41).

About Softcat

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

