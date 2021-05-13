Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.84

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.84 and traded as low as C$0.81. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 720,318 shares trading hands.

GTE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.20 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.15 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Gran Tierra Energy to C$2.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$311.93 million and a P/E ratio of -0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.71.

Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$84.45 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Gran Tierra Energy Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile (TSE:GTE)

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

