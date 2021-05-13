Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. focuses primarily on directly originating, investing in and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. is headquatered in New York, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.50.

GPMT stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.83 million, a P/E ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.56.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Granite Point Mortgage Trust will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. This is a boost from Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,274,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,639,000 after purchasing an additional 397,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 80.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after acquiring an additional 227,011 shares during the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,633,000. FJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, its investment portfolio includes 103 commercial real estate loan investments.

