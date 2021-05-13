Gratus Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,425 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Bremer Bank National Association boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 14,278 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Walmart by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, Director Randall L. Stephenson purchased 7,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 in the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $135.94 on Thursday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.01 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a market capitalization of $382.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.87.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.