Gratus Capital LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $130.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $89.33 and a 12 month high of $142.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

