Gratus Capital LLC Trims Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 60.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,144 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 89,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after buying an additional 46,950 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 47,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 414.0% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 24,037 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,014,000. Finally, Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1,387.5% in the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 60,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 56,428 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $51.03 on Thursday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.74 and a 52 week high of $52.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.04.

