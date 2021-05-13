Gray Television, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) – Barrington Research boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Gray Television in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. Gray Television had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $544.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gray Television presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Gray Television stock opened at $21.22 on Wednesday. Gray Television has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $23.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.90 and its 200-day moving average is $18.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is presently 25.20%.

In related news, EVP Kevin Paul Latek sold 13,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total transaction of $267,555.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,502.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 76,350 shares of company stock worth $1,497,227 over the last three months. 10.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTN. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Gray Television by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 13,602 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 907,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after acquiring an additional 377,470 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gray Television during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 146.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 147,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 87,889 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. The company also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, and FOX, as well as channels affiliated with various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, Circle, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.