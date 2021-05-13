Great Lakes Advisors LLC Buys New Position in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,696,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $19,084,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.36% of New Residential Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in New Residential Investment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 389.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of New Residential Investment by 787.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of New Residential Investment stock opened at $9.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.89. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.30 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. Analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.87%.

In related news, CEO Michael Nierenberg bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 357,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,982.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NRZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

