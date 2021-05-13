Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $12.08 Million Stock Position in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 134,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Dine Brands Global worth $12,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIN. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 442 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIN opened at $90.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.18. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $30.60 and a one year high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dine Brands Global, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.18, for a total value of $91,548.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,068.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,521 shares of company stock valued at $374,193 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised their target price on Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

