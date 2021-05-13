Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $13.41 Million Stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 333,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies were worth $13,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 41.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ADPT. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective (down from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Shares of ADPT stock opened at $32.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.95. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $30.41 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.64 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.12. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 20.15% and a negative net margin of 132.32%. On average, research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Chad M. Robins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.16, for a total value of $220,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,776,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,452,889.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 3,895 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.70, for a total transaction of $139,051.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,615,203.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 765,033 shares of company stock valued at $32,516,100 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

