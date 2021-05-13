Great Lakes Advisors LLC Has $17.79 Million Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 99.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 402,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,463 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $17,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BHF. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 290.6% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 35,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. 84.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $48.27 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.92. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.40 and a fifty-two week high of $49.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $2.33. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 10.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BHF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Brighthouse Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.22.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

