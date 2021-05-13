Great Lakes Advisors LLC Purchases 76,733 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,276,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,733 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $11,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,471,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,319,000 after purchasing an additional 481,395 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,402,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,527,000 after purchasing an additional 341,050 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,552,669 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after purchasing an additional 347,930 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in Antero Midstream by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 3,284,812 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,326,000 after purchasing an additional 150,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Antero Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.17.

Shares of Antero Midstream stock opened at $9.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1 year low of $3.37 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 3.42.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. Antero Midstream’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.00%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

