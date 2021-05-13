Great Lakes Advisors LLC Takes Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 95,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,544,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Guardant Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Guardant Health during the 4th quarter valued at $86,633,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,620,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 248.8% during the 4th quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 538,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,363,000 after purchasing an additional 383,900 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 580,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,768,000 after buying an additional 355,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,151,000 after buying an additional 338,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

GH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.09.

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $684,358.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total transaction of $758,553.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,583.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 419,178 shares of company stock worth $65,042,089 in the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GH stock opened at $113.93 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.65 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.31 and a 1 year high of $181.07.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $78.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

