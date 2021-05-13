Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Peloton Interactive accounts for 0.7% of Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter valued at $277,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 56.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after acquiring an additional 37,728 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at about $730,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,699,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 108,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,417,000 after buying an additional 70,695 shares during the period. 61.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $11,953,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,391,649.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total transaction of $1,610,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 268,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,858,482.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 468,161 shares of company stock valued at $53,742,452. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Peloton Interactive stock traded up $3.84 on Thursday, hitting $93.19. The company had a trading volume of 548,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,801,578. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.21. The company has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 1,356.57 and a beta of 0.87. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.80 and a 52 week high of $171.09.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Peloton Interactive had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 140.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PTON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Peloton Interactive from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.91.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

