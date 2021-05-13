Greenleaf Trust Acquires 626 Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) by 26.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Catalent were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTLT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,074,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,616,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Catalent by 3,945.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,781,000 after purchasing an additional 269,718 shares in the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Catalent in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,718,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Catalent by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 172,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,909,000 after purchasing an additional 111,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT opened at $101.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.64, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.97 and a 1-year high of $127.68.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. Catalent had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 14.20%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.28 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Catalent’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Wetteny Joseph sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.54, for a total transaction of $622,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven L. Fasman sold 21,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total transaction of $2,262,760.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,267 shares of company stock valued at $7,473,394 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTLT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.11.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

