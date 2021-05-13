Greenleaf Trust Has $297,000 Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in BCE were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCE. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in BCE during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of BCE in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BCE opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.25. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.73 and a 12-month high of $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. BCE had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. BCE’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.7072 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.24%.

BCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of BCE from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. BCE has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.06.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

