Greenleaf Trust Has $315,000 Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after buying an additional 1,517,465 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,254,000 after buying an additional 102,054 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,328,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,328,000 after buying an additional 25,749 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $270,545,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,536,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,637,000 after buying an additional 98,292 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 9,970 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total value of $1,059,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,874,564.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total transaction of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,580 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DFS opened at $112.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.29. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $35.05 and a 1 year high of $121.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $2.22. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.38%.

DFS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Discover Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.13.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

