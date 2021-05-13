Greenleaf Trust Makes New Investment in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of CASY opened at $217.44 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.41 and a 1-year high of $226.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%. On average, research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.10.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY).

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.