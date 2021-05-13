Grid+ (GRID) Market Capitalization Reaches $11.16 Million

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 9.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 13th. Grid+ has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and approximately $165,743.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grid+ coin can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.17 or 0.00086799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00019097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $539.24 or 0.01084221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00067591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.83 or 0.00112254 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.07 or 0.00062466 BTC.

About Grid+

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a coin. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 coins. The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Grid+ is https://reddit.com/r/GridPlus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grid+ created a computer (called Grid+ Smart agent) with natively integrated hardware and software for the Ethereum protocol, that pays for a customer's electricity usage in real time. Grid+ operates with a two-ERC20 token model. The BOLT token, required to use the Grid+ platform is treated as a stable-coin. It's redeemable by customers for $1 worth of energy from Grid* and backed by USD deposits. The GRID token allows Grid+ customers to purchase electricity from Grid+ at wholesale price. “

Grid+ Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars.

