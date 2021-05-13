Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $613.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to post sales of $613.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $599.70 million and the highest is $634.00 million. Griffon reported sales of $632.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full-year sales of $2.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Griffon.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $634.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.83 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GFF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on Griffon from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Griffon stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $25.76. 315,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,733. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.94. Griffon has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $29.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 2.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Griffon’s payout ratio is 19.75%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GFF. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Griffon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Griffon by 59.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Griffon by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Griffon by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 40,939 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Griffon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

