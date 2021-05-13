Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patients tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients TSNA to drive the patients immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Gritstone Oncology from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Gritstone Oncology from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Gritstone Oncology from $17.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of GRTS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.43. The stock had a trading volume of 597,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $414.74 million, a P/E ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.20. Gritstone Oncology has a 1-year low of $2.54 and a 1-year high of $35.20.

Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.49. Gritstone Oncology had a negative return on equity of 101.31% and a negative net margin of 2,962.52%. Equities analysts predict that Gritstone Oncology will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRTS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gritstone Oncology by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.98% of the company’s stock.

Gritstone Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

