Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) Price Target Raised to $202.00 at Morgan Stanley

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $185.00 to $202.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 28.85% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

GPI opened at $156.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.87 and its 200 day moving average is $143.49. Group 1 Automotive has a fifty-two week low of $41.60 and a fifty-two week high of $175.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.13.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $1.14. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive will post 18.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.33, for a total value of $3,386,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,175,055.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daryl Kenningham sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,472,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock worth $7,635,455. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 8,454 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 21,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.