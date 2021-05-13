GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,498 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GrowGeneration were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 132.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GRWG opened at $36.57 on Thursday. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.53 and a fifty-two week high of $67.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 731.45 and a beta of 3.09.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). GrowGeneration had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $61.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.87 million. On average, analysts forecast that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GRWG shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital cut GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities started coverage on GrowGeneration in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on GrowGeneration from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.56.

In other news, Director Sean Stiefel sold 8,305 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $395,151.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of horticultural, organics, and lighting and hydroponics products, including lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media, systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools.

