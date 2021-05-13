(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) – Equities researchers at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of (GRT.TO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 9th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. Desjardins also issued estimates for (GRT.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

(GRT.TO) has a one year low of C$30.78 and a one year high of C$38.97.

(GRT.TO) (TSE:GRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported C$2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$1.83. The firm had revenue of C$93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$91.00 million.

(GRT.TO) Company Profile

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT). It is engaged principally in the acquisition, development, construction, leasing, management and ownership of an industrial global rental portfolio of properties in North America and Europe leased primarily to Magna International Inc and its automotive operating units.

